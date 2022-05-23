UK's Kingfisher maintains guidance on resilient DIY market

General view of a B&Q DIY store, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Chiswick, London, Britain, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - British home improvement retailer Kingfisher (KGF.L) reported first quarter sales significantly ahead of its pre-pandemic performance and maintained its full-year guidance, saying demand for do-it-yourself (DIY) was resilient.

The group, which owns B&Q and Screwfix in the Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, said on Monday its like-for-like sales fell 5.4% in the quarter to April 30 year-on-year but were up 16.2% on a three-year basis.

It said it was making strong market share gains and had good momentum into the second quarter with like-for-like sales down 2.5% for the two weeks to May 14 but up 21.8% on a three-year basis.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

More people discovered or rediscovered DIY during the COVID-19 crisis as they spent more time at home, had fewer leisure options and travelled less.

Kingfisher said it was continuing to manage inflation pressures effectively and product availability was good, approaching pre-pandemic levels.

It reiterated full-year 2022-23 guidance of adjusted pretax profit of about 770 million pounds ($967.5 million), down from the pandemic boosted 949 million pounds in 2021-22.

It also said it would return a further 300 million pounds of surplus capital through another share buyback programme.

Kingfisher's shares, down 27% so far this year, closed Friday at 246.8 pence, valuing the business at 5 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7959 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Elizabeth Piper and Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.