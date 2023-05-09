UK's Melrose to shift strategy to focus on aerospace - Sky News















May 9 (Reuters) - British engineer Melrose Industries (MRON.L) will reposition itself into a purely aerospace focused group, Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The company will make the announcement in its trading update on May 10, the report added.

The report said Melrose was likely to commit to shareholders that it will not pursue any material acquisitions, either in or outside the aerospace sector, over the next 12 months.

Melrose did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Anchal Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











