UK's Persimmon flags weak demand as homebuyers battle economic uncertainty

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Britain's second-largest housebuilder Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) warned of weak conditions in the housing market on Thursday, as a sharp rise in mortgage rates and broader economic uncertainty weigh on demand.

Persimmon's statement comes a day after its bigger rival Barratt (BDEV.L) said it would build fewer homes in its current fiscal year, while order book in nearly four months to December-end slid about a third.

The UK housing market has slowed in recent months hit by a spike in mortgage rates and lower loan availability, while concerns about further near-term rate hikes and uncertainties about the extent of impact of red-hot inflation on households have added more pressure.

"Higher mortgage rates, inflation, heightened market uncertainty and the end of reservations under (the) Help to Buy (scheme) in England had a sharp impact on the group's

private sales rates in the fourth quarter and will have an adverse impact on the outlook for 2023," the company said in a full-year trading statement.

The FTSE 100 firm said current forward sales - the transaction contract signed between buyers and builders with a future date - was at 1 billion pounds ($1.21 billion), compared with 1.6 billion pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8235 pounds)

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich











