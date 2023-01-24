UK's Saga warns of losses at travel business in 2022-2023















Jan 24 (Reuters) - British holidays group Saga Plc (SAGA.L) warned that its travel business could report a small underlying loss in 2022-2023 as marketing and administrative expenses ate into its earnings, while revenue from the segment likely expanded tenfold.

Saga, which sells cruise holidays and insurance to over 50-year-olds, said the small underlying loss before tax for the segment was in line with its outlook.

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru;Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.