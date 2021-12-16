UK's Sunak to discuss new support for COVID-hit hospitality firms

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak will discuss possible fresh government support for the hospitality sector on Thursday, as it is being hit by the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, a junior finance minister said.

Sunak, who is visiting the United States, would join the meeting with hospitality representatives "and others to hear their concerns about what further support should be required," John Glen, Britain's economic secretary, told parliament.

"Circumstances have now changed and we will have to look at the implications of that," he said.

A closely watched survey of purchasing managers published on Thursday showed a hit to hospitality and travel companies this month, sending overall private sector growth to a 10-month low. read more

On Wednesday, England's chief medical officer warned people not to mix with others unless they have to in the run-up to Christmas, after Britain recorded its highest daily number of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. read more

Glen told lawmakers that a number of sectors including hospitality faced challenges due to the rapid spread of Omicron.

"The government continues to offer considerable support to businesses that might require extra assistance into next spring as part of the 400 billion pounds ($531 billion) of direct economic help that we have provided during the pandemic," he said.

($1 = 0.7534 pounds)

