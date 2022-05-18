UK's Sunak says Bank of England focused on getting inflation back to 2% target
LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of England is focused on getting inflation back to its 2% target, British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday.
"It is the Bank of England's role to control inflation, and they are rightly independent," Sunak said in a speech to a Confederation of British Industry dinner.
"Over the quarter century since we took monetary policy out of the hands of politicians, inflation has averaged precisely 2% and I know the governor and his team are completely focused on getting inflation back to target."
