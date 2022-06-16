UK's THG rebuffs all recent 'undervalued' takeover approaches

Signage is seen on a THG office building in Manchester, Britain, January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble

June 16 (Reuters) - Britain's THG (THG.L) said on Thursday it had rejected all recent takeover approaches received, as they "significantly undervalued" the e-commerce group, and said that it was not "appropriate" to provide due diligence access to those parties.

The London-listed company said it continued to perform well and in line with its own expectations, after rejecting a 170 pence per share proposal from Belerion Capital and King Street Capital Management last month. read more

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

