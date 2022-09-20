1 minute read
UK's Truss to cut stamp duty in push for prosperity -The Times
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Sept 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss will announce plans to cut stamp duty property tax in the government's mini-budget this week in an attempt to drive economic growth, The Times reported.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.