UK's Truss to cut stamp duty in push for prosperity -The Times

British Prime Minister Liz Truss and National Security Adviser for the UK Tim Barrow walk through the UN General Assembly building, in New York, U.S., September 20, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Sept 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss will announce plans to cut stamp duty property tax in the government's mini-budget this week in an attempt to drive economic growth, The Times reported.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

