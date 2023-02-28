UK's Workspace names industry veteran Duncan Owen as next chair















Feb 28 (Reuters) - London-focused office-space provider Workspace Group Plc (WKP.L) on Tuesday named Duncan Owen as its next chair, replacing Stephen Hubbard, who was in the role for nearly three years.

A veteran with more than 30 years of experience in the real estate sector, Owen had served as the global head of real estate at Schroders Plc (SDR.L), and as the CEO of pan-European real estate investor Immobel Capital Partners.

