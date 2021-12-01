UniCredit, CNP eye extension of call option on insurance JV - sources

A UniCredit logo is seen in downtown Rome, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

MILAN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - UniCredit (CRDI.MI) is looking to push back a deadline for a call option that would allow Italy's second-biggest bank to take full ownership of an insurance joint venture with France's CNP Assurances (CNPP.PA), two sources close to the matter said.

CNP Assurances on Tuesday completed the acquisition of British rival Aviva's (AV.L)life insurance business in Italy.

Under a push to focus on its core markets, Aviva in March agreed to sell to CNP a 51% stake in Aviva SpA, a life insurance joint venture with UniCredit which is being renamed CNP Vita Assicura. read more

CNP said on Tuesday the accord with UniCredit over CNP Vita Assicura gives the bank the right to buy CNP's 51% stake at a set premium to the price the French insurer paid to Aviva.

The call option expires on Dec. 30, 2021, it said.

The two sources said the parties were discussing an extension of that deadline to allow UniCredit to decide over the medium-term whether to take over the life insurance joint-venture.

Favourable regulatory changes for banks' holdings in insurers and the chance to beef up fee income would justify such a move.

Both UniCredit and CNP declined to comment.

Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

