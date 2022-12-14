Uniper to reshuffle supervisory board as part of bailout















FRANKFURT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Uniper (UN01.DE) will reshuffle its supervisory board as part of a planned bailout by the German government, the struggling gas trader said on Wednesday, just days before a shareholder meeting to approve what is essentially a full nationalisation.

Four new board members, including former E.ON (EONGn.DE) Chief Financial Officer Marcus Schenck, are set to succeed the representatives of current majority shareholder Fortum (FORTUM.HE) on the supervisory board, the company said.

The changes would become effective after the company's extraordinary general meeting on Dec. 19. Tom Blades, former Chief Executive of Bilfinger (GBFG.DE), is expected to take over as Uniper's supervisory board chairman, replacing Fortum CEO Markus Rauramo in that position, the company said.

"I am very pleased about the early nomination of the new Supervisory Board members, all of whom have outstanding energy and financial expertise," Uniper CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach said.

Uniper, Germany's top gas trader, in September secured a 51.5 billion euro ($54.8 billion) bailout to stay afloat after Russia, its main supplier, suddenly stopped gas flows and forced the company to buy replacement volumes at much higher prices elsewhere.

($1 = 0.9394 euros)

Reporting by Tristan Chabba in Gdansk and Christoph Steitz; editing by Matthias Williams











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.