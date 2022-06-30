Uniper's works council chief said would be good if state stepped in

A worker checks a unit at Uniper's Bierwang gas storage facility near the Bavarian town of Kraiburg am Inn, Germany, June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

FRANKFURT, June 30 (Reuters) - The head of the works council at German utility Uniper (UN01.DE), (FORTUM.HE) on Thursday said it would be preferable if the German state took a stake in the company, possibly the majority, as it is struggling with an ultra-tight European gas market with run-away prices. read more

The company late on Wednesday withdrew its 2022 outlook as a first prominent victim of Russian gas supply restrictions, which limit its financial leeway, sending shares in Uniper (UN01.DE) and Finnish parent Fortum (FORTUM.HE) down.

"The best solution would be if the state took a share in Uniper," said Harald Seegatz, who is also deputy chairman of the firm's supervisory council. "Perhaps the state could even become the main shareholder."

Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, writing by Vera Eckert, editing by Miranda Murray

