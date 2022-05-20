URW shares spike as billionaire Xavier Niel discloses 27% stake

PARIS, May 20 (Reuters) - Shares in French real estate company Unibail Rodamco Westfield (URW.AS) rose by 2.5% on Friday after a regulatory filing by watchdog AMF showed Xavier Niel, a telecoms billionaire and major shareholder of the business, now holds 27% of voting rights.

Niel has no intention to launch a takeover of the company, but envisages to further increase his stake, the filing said.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Richard Lough

