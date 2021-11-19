European Markets
U.S. CDC advisers embrace COVID-19 booster shots for all adults
Nov 19 (Reuters) - Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday voted to recommend expanding eligibility of booster doses of the Pfizer (PFE.N)/BioNTech and Moderna (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccines to all adults.
The panel also voted to recommend that all people aged 50 years and over should get a booster dose.
Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot
