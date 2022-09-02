U.S. equity fund outflows jump on rate hike fears

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. equity funds witnessed a surge in capital outflows in the week to Aug 31 on concerns that the Federal Reserve's tough stance to break persistently high inflation would drag the economy into recession.

According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors offloaded $10.19 billion worth of U.S. equity funds, posting their biggest weekly net selling since June 15.

Federal Reserve Board chair Jerome Powell said last week that the central bank will raise rates as high as needed, and that people should not expect the Fed to dial back its monetary policy quickly until the inflation problem is fixed. read more

U.S. large-, mid-, and small-cap funds all saw weekly outflows of $8.55 billion, $1.02 billion and $700 million, respectively.

Growth funds were hit hard as weekly net selling jumped to $4.52 billion, marking the biggest withdrawal in 11 weeks, but value funds secured $724 million in net buying.

Among sector funds, healthcare and tech funds posted outflows of $522 million and $414 million respectively, although financials obtained a third weekly inflow at $989 million.

Investors also exited bonds funds of $6.46 billion, marking a second weekly outflow.

U.S. high yield and municipal debt funds recorded outflows of $4.57 billion and $2.4 billion respectively, but short/intermediate government & treasury funds received $2.08 million, the biggest weekly inflow since June 15.

Meanwhile, investors exited money market funds of $563 million after pouring a net $11.07 billion in the previous week.

