U.S. House Democrats to propose ban on stock trading in August - Punchbowl News
July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. House Democrats plan to announce a proposal next month to ban lawmakers, their spouses and senior staff from trading stocks, Punchbowl news outlet reported on Thursday, citing multiple sources close to the issue.
Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Philippa Fletcher
