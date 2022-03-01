U.S.-traded Russian ETF tumbles 24% in deepening selloff
March 1 (Reuters) - The VanEck Russia ETF tumbled 24% on Tuesday as the Russia-Ukraine crisis deepened, fanning investor anxiety.
The exchange-traded fund has declined about 60% in the past week as investors dump Russian assets and the West imposes sanctions on Russia.
Short interest in the ETF recently increased to about 26% of its float from about 23% on Friday, according to data from S3 Partners.
Share trading on the Moscow Exchange was suspended for a second day after sharp sell-offs hammered the market since mid-February. read more
