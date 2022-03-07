U.S. Treasury says it swapped dollars for $560 mln of Ukraine IMF reserves in December

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday that it purchased about $560 million of Ukraine's International Monetary Fund Special Drawing Rights reserves in December.

The SDRs, part of a $2.8 billion allocation that Ukraine received last August, were exchanged for U.S. dollars, bolstering Kyiv's finances, the Treasury said in a letter to Republican members of Congress.

The lawmakers had criticized the IMF's $650 billion distribution of new SDR reserves in 2021 to all member countries and urged U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a letter last week to block Russia's access to its $17 billion allotment. read more

Treasury Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs John Davidson wrote in response that harsh financial sanctions on Russia imposed by the United States and its allies has raised "significant barriers" to Russia benefiting from its SDRs.

The countries backing the sanctions represent a majority of available counterparties in SDR transactions, he said.

"This coalition will not undertake SDR transactions with Russia," Davidson wrote. "Moreover, even if the Central Bank of Russia were able to acquire key usable currencies — U.S. dollars, euros, yen, or pounds — as a result of an SDR transaction, new sanctions would effectively immobilize those assets, along with Russia’s other foreign exchange reserves in these currencies."

Davidson said the Biden administration was working closely with U.S. allies to mobilize "significant international support for Ukraine, with the IMF and other international financial institutions playing a critical role in the effort.

The World Bank's board later on Monday will consider a 460 million ($500 million) rapid-disbursing loan supplement to Ukraine, while the IMF said over the weekend that its executive board would consider a $1.4 billion Rapid Financing Instrument loan for Ukraine as early as this week. read more

