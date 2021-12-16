U.S. wheat rises after news of Russia reducing export quota

BEIJING, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat prices rose on Thursday, following news that Russia could reduce its export quota for the commodity, while firmer soyoil futures drove the soybean contract higher.

CBOT soyoil futures rallied after the National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) said supplies among its U.S. members had slipped to 1.832 billion lbs by the end of November, from 1.835 billion a month earlier.

The monthly decline was the first since June, surprising analysts who had expected oil stocks to build.

Russia is considering reducing its looming wheat export quota slightly from a previously planned 9 million tonnes, five sources familiar with discussions among officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.3% at $7.59 a bushel by 0140 GMT.

* The most-active corn contract was also up 0.5% at $5.89 a bushel, while soybeans edged up 0.4% to $12.68 a bushel.

* Argentina will cut export taxes on soybeans, corn and wheat, but only if they are organics, which currently make up a small fraction of the major grains producer's harvest. read more

* Argentine farmers have sold 35.7 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2020/21 season after transactions for 327,800 tonnes in the most recent week, the Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday in a report that included data through Dec. 8.

* Jordan's state grain buyer made no purchase in an international tender for 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

* Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade wheat, corn and soymeal futures contracts on Wednesday and net buyers of soyoil and soybean futures, traders said.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar paused for breath on Thursday, having given up a brief rally made after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would end pandemic-era bond purchases in March, as investors awaited imminent decisions from other major central banks.

* Oil prices rose on Thursday as the United States implied consumer petroleum demand surged to a record high in the world's top oil consumer even as the Omicron variant of coronavirus threatens to dent oil consumption globally.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

2200 Australia Mfg PMI Flash Dec

2350 Japan Trade Data YY Nov

0030 Australia Employment/Unemployment Nov

0030 Australia Reserves Assets Total Nov

0030 Japan Jibun Bank Mfg PMI Flash Dec

0815 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Dec

0830 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Dec

0900 EU Markit Mfg Flash PMI Dec

0930 UK Flash Manufacturing PMI Dec

1200 UK BOE Bank Rate Dec

1245 EU ECB Refinancing Rate Dec

1245 EU ECB Deposit Rate Dec

1330 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1330 US Housing Starts Number Nov

1415 US Industrial Production MM Nov

1445 US Markit Mfg PMI Flash Dec

1330 Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt

Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Devika Syamnath

