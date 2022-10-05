Video game maker CD Projekt jumps after strategy update, share buyback

Boxes with CD Projekt's game Cyberpunk 2077 are displayed in Warsaw, Poland, Dec. 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel















Oct 5 (Reuters) - CD Projekt (CDR.WA) jumped 9% at the open on Wednesday after Polish video game maker unveiled long-term plans for a lineup of new games in a strategy update and as it launched a share buyback.

The stock, which lost around 40% of its value so far this year, was up around 12% at 122.6 zlotys by 0705 GMT, topping Warsaw's blue-chip index (.WIG20).

Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka, Editing by Louise Heavens











