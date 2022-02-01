Instant View: India unveils higher spending for infrastructure in growth budget

Labourers work at the site of an under construction flyover in Kolkata, India, February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Feb 1 (Reuters) - India unveiled on Tuesday a bigger budget of 39.45 trillion rupee ($529.7 billion) for the coming fiscal year, stepping up investment on highways and affordable housing to put growth on a firmer footing as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

The government has projected GDP growth at 8% to 8.5% compared with an estimated 9.2% for the current fiscal year and a 6.6% contraction the previous year. read more

All macro indicators indicated that Asia's third-largest economy was well-placed to face challenges, helped by improving farm and industrial output growth, the government's annual economic survey said on Monday. read more

Here are some reactions from Indian businesses, economists and analysts:

RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, DBS BANK, SINGAPORE

"Higher capex allocation was one of the key thrusts of India's 2022 budget as the public sector takes to the wheel and hopes to draw in the private-sector players, while also backing new-age priorities including launch of sovereign green bonds, introduction of a digital rupee, and providing infra status to data centres among others.

"On the math, an increase in spending leaves deficit consolidation on a gradual slope than we expected, notwithstanding a double-digit nominal GDP growth.

"Market reaction was divided between upbeat equities while bond markets fret a sharp increase in borrowings as well as absence of tax measures to pave the way for bonds to be Euroclear-eligible and in turn ease inclusion into global indices."

SAKSHI GUPTA, SENIOR ECONOMIST, HDFC BANK, GURUGRAM

"The budget finely balanced fiscal retreat with economic recovery. The strategy remained one of pushing capex to crowd in private investment and drive growth. The fiscal deficit is higher than market expectations and implies a large borrowing programme for FY23. This is likely to drive up yields further and we expect the 10-year (yield) at 6.9-7% in H1 FY23."

"The absence of aggressive fiscal consolidation is prudent at this stage of nascent and uneven recovery. In terms of specific policies, the support for domestic manufacturing through changes in custom and import duties are a welcome step."

ANOOP BHASKAR, HEAD - EQUITY, IDFC AMC

"On the tax front the simplification on Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) would be a key feature. Taxation on virtual assets will also make equity more attractive, especially to the millennials.

"The spend on capex is clearly the highlight of the budget, crossing 7 trillion rupee level is a key initiative to boost the capex cycle. Additionally, the government has upped its annual spend for FY22, thus, boosting spend in the last two months of the current fiscal as well."

RAJANI SINHA, CHIEF ECONOMIST AND NATIONAL DIRECTOR - RESEARCH, KNIGHT FRANK INDIA, MUMBAI

"The government reiterated its commitment towards infrastructure development over the medium term. This will give a boost to the logistics sector and overall manufacturing sector by reducing transportation costs.

"Given that MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) are the backbone of India's economy and are struggling to get back to their feet, the extension of ECLGS (Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme) for MSME is another step in the right direction.

"Infrastructure status for the data centre is also a good step, given the significant digitisation in the economy and the huge growth potential of this segment."

GARIMA KAPOOR, ECONOMIST - INSTITUTIONAL EQUITIES, ELARA CAPITAL, MUMBAI

"The budget announced policy programmes to provide right impetus to growth and make India future-ready. Capital expenditure chiefly on infrastructure, digitisation, energy transition and inclusive growth are clearly four key pillars of growth.

"The 35% growth in capex spending over FY22 budget estimate, (19% growth vs FY22RE) is encouraging, but the effective capex of 10.37 trillion rupees including off balance sheet spending is lower compared with FY22 budget estimate, although we need to check the fine print. It is a growth-oriented budget."

SUNDARA RAJAN TK, PARTNER AT DVS ADVISORS LLP, CHENNAI

"The announcement of tax at 30% on digital assets, coupled with the government launching its own digital currency, is an indication the government intends to discourage it and that only high-net-worth individuals (HNI) could make such investments and that the centre shall not permit cryptos as a currency.

"The capping of surcharge at 15% is welcome and though no separate relief was given to HNIs, this would also be favourable to such HNIs with high-capital-gain income.

"On the litigation front, the announcement that appeals shall not be made in case of similar issues of law pending before the High Court and Supreme Court is an important step in reducing the litigation."

KETAN DALAL, MANAGING DIRECTOR, KATALYST ADVISORS, MUMBAI

"The revised fiscal deficit is expected to be 6.9% of GDP in FY21-22, as against expected at 6.8%; the imperatives of government spend are apparent, and hence, in spite of buoyancy in tax collections, there is fiscal pressure.

"Given the increase in input costs, fuel and freight costs, there is likely to be margin squeeze on companies; this is likely to lead to pressure on tax collections, and consequently, it's a moot point as to whether tax collection estimates can be met. Hence, whether the estimated fiscal deficit can be contained at 6.4% in FY22-23, and tapering towards 4.5% in FY25-26 seems to be a challenge."

RUPA REGE NITSURE, GROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST, L&T FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, MUMBAI

"The budget has consciously recognised the need to nurture growth and its fiscal deficit levels for FY22 & FY23 are growth-supportive. Measures announced for infra building including roads and railways and renewable energy sectors, MSMEs, farm sector represent the need of the hour. Measures to reduce the imports of oilseeds and defence equipment are positive for rupee in the long term."

UPASNA BHARDWAJ, SENIOR ECONOMIST, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, MUMBAI

"The fiscal outcome is broadly in line with our expectations with the government having continued its focus on infrastructure and rural demand. As expected, the government has refrained from a sharp consolidation. While the fiscal expansion is expected to be pro-growth, the heavy supply is expected to worry the bond markets."

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa, Abhirup Roy, Neha Arora, Chris Thomas, Rama Venkat, Anuron Kumar Mitra in New Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

