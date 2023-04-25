Vinci boosts sales as traffic approaches pre-COVID levels















April 25 (Reuters) - French infrastructure company Vinci (SGEF.PA) on Tuesday posted a jump in first quarter revenue, helped by growth in three of its key segments as traffic continues to approach pre-coronavirus levels.

Revenue in the first quarter was 15.0 billion euros ($16.46 billion), up 17% on an actual basis against the 12.8 billion posted for the same period a year earlier.

Europe's biggest construction and concessions company, which operates highways and airports, has seen travel rebound this year as pandemic-related travel curbs eased, while it also benefits from investments in renewable energy. The recovery however has been slower in Asia.

"The strong recovery in air traffic was confirmed in the first quarter of 2023," the group said in a statement, adding that several airports it manages even reached record passenger numbers.

The concessions business, which manages airports and motorways, grew 24% in the quarter to 2.20 billion euros, largely due to Vinci Airports which grew 89% in the quarter. Excluding Asian airports, passenger numbers reached 96% of pre-pandemic levels, Vinci said.

Its order book at end-March was a record of 60.3 billion euros, helped by Vinci Energies orders related to the energy transition.

Earlier this month, Vinci announced a contract worth 7 billion euros to design, build and install three offshore wind-farm energy converter platforms in the North Sea.

The group on Tuesday confirmed its 2023 guidance.

Reporting by Olivier Sorgho and Pierre John Felcenloben; Editing by Alex Richardson











