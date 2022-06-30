1 minute read
Volkswagen CEO says German economy needs China - Spiegel
BERLIN, June 30 (Reuters) - Inflation would spiral even further in Germany if it weren't for business with China, Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess said in a media interview published on Thursday.
"Germany would look completely different" if it turned away from China, Diess told the Spiegel weekly, adding that such a move would harm growth, wealth and employment.
