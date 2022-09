The Porsche logo is seen on a wheel of the 2020 Porsche 911 Speedster as it is revealed at the 2019 New York International Auto Show in New York City, New York, U.S, April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) said on Monday it will pursue an initial public offering of the preferred shares of Porsche AG and will list them in Frankfurt.

Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

