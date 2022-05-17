Voya plans to buy majority of Allianz's U.S. asset management business
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. insurance plan provider Voya Financial Inc (VOYA.N) said on Tuesday its investment management unit would take over "a substantial majority" of Germany-based Allianz's (ALVG.DE) asset management business in the United States.
The announcement comes after Allianz agreed to pay about $6 billion and its U.S. asset management unit agreed to plead guilty to fraud over the collapse of its multibillion dollar Structured Alpha funds amid market turmoil triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. read more
Voya said it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Allianz Global Investors (Allianz GI), the asset management division of Allianz. Under terms of the proposed partnership, Allianz GI would get a stake of up to 24% in Voya's investment management business.
Voya said it is anticipating a purchase agreement to be finalized in the next few weeks.
After the deal, Voya's investment management unit will manage nearly $370 bln of assets, the company said. The planned acquisition will require no external financing or use of Voya's excess capital, it added.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.