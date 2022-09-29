VW finance chief: "Today is a good day for Porsche and for Volkswagen"















BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The listing of Porsche AG gives the luxury car maker more entrepreneurial autonomy to implement its strategy and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) more flexibility in financing the transformation towards electromobility and digitalization, VW finance chief Arno Antlitz said on Thursday.

"Today is a good day for Porsche and for Volkswagen," Antlitz said.

