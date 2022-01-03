Wall St rises on 1st trading day of 2022; Apple hits $3 trln market cap

Summary Tesla charges ahead on better-than-expected deliveries

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with Apple Inc (AAPL.O) hitting a $3 trillion market capitalization and Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) posting bumper delivery numbers, giving investors cheer on the first trading day of the new year.

Apple's shares rose 2.5% to $181.96 after it became the first company to reach that milestone.

Tesla climbed 12.4% after the company's quarterly deliveries beat analysts' estimates, riding out global chip shortages as it ramped up production in China. read more

The two stocks gave the biggest boosts to the S&P 500 (.SPX).

"Those are the two big drivers for the S&P," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management in Chicago.

But he also said investor worries about the Omicron variant may have eased slightly even with rising COVID-19 case numbers.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15. read more

All of Wall Street's main indexes ended 2021 with monthly, quarterly and annual gains, recording their biggest three-year advance since 1999.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 154.94 points, or 0.43%, to 36,493.24; the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 20.48 points, or 0.43%, at 4,786.66; and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 147.64 points, or 0.94%, at 15,792.61.

Bank shares gained, with the banking index (.SPXBK) up 2.9% following a jump in U.S. Treasury yields on expectations of a series of U.S. interest rate hikes this year.

Wells Fargo's shares rose 5.3%, helped by their upgrade to "overweight" by Barclays.

The benchmark S&P 500 added 27% in 2021 and reported 70 record-high closes, its the second-most ever, in a tumultuous year hit by new COVID-19 variants and supply chain shortages.

The Dow added 18.7% for the year and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 21.4%.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 1.23-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.98-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 19 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 79 new highs and 54 new lows.

Additional reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Shashank Nayar and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Richard Chang

