Wall Street opens lower in gloomy start to second-half

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

July 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday, starting the second-half of the year on a dull note, as investors worried about the hit to economic growth from aggressive steps by policymakers determined to stamp out raging inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 37.66 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 30,737.77. The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 4.38 points, or 0.12%, at 3,781.00, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 21.90 points, or 0.20%, to 11,006.83 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

