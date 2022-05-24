Factbox: Wall Street sees gray skies ahead for equities as Fed tightens policy

A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

May 24 (Reuters) - With inflation in the United States running at levels not seen in four decades, market participants worry the Federal Reserve has fallen far behind the curve and will need to move aggressively to bring down the prices, which might end up tipping the economy over into a recession.

These concerns have led to a rout in U.S. equities in recent months, and prompted banks to roll out bearish forecasts.

Here are some estimates from major banks on the possibility of a recession in the United States:

Source: Research notes from banks, *media reports

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Niket Nishant and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.