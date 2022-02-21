War in Ukraine could cut Polish growth, says state fund boss

WARSAW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian aggression towards Ukraine and a possible energy crisis could knock around one percentage point off projected economic growth in Poland next year, the head of state fund PFR was quoted as saying on Monday.

The United States and its allies have been warning for days that Russia could invade Ukraine - which also borders European Union member Poland - at any time, which Moscow denies. read more

"If there is a war in Ukraine, which unfortunately now seems highly probable, apart from the direct costs of lower trade turnover with Ukraine and a further increase in energy prices, there will also be sanctions by Russia on exports from Poland as a response to Western sanctions," PFR chief Pawel Borys was quoted as saying by the Interia website.

"The combined effects of Russia's aggressive policy towards Ukraine and the energy crisis may mean a reduction in GDP growth in Poland by about one percentage point, with a significant risk of higher costs," he added.

Borys was quoted as saying that, factoring in the expected general economic slowdown in the world in the next year, economic growth in Poland in a negative scenario may decline from over 5% last year to about 2.5-3.5% in 2023.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.