Water utility Pennon expects annual power costs to surge















Sept 30 (Reuters) - British water company Pennon Group (PNN.L) on Friday forecast annual power costs would be higher than the year ago amid the growing energy crisis in the country.

The company expects its total power costs across the group to be around 106 million pounds ($117.8 million) for the current fiscal year, up from 56 million pounds posted last year. ($1 = 0.8990 pounds)

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips











