Webuild-led consortium wins $900-million contract for breakwater at Genoa port















MILAN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A consortium led by Italy's largest construction group Webuild (WBD.MI) has won a contract worth 928 million euros ($899.60 million) to build a breakwater in the Port of Genoa, the company said on Wednesday.

The new breakwater, dubbed Nuova Diga Foranea, will help make Port of Genoa accessible to large container ships and will be co-financed by the Italian government under its national post-COVID Recovery Plan.

Webuild has a 40% stake in the consortium, which also includes a unit of shipping group Fincantieri (FCT.MI) with a 25% holding.

($1 = 1.0316 euros)

