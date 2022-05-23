Wind turbine supply chain won't get easier - Siemens Energy CEO

The Siemens Gamesa sign is displayed at the renewable energy company's headquarters in Zamudio, Spain, April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Vincent West

MADRID, May 23 (Reuters) - Supply chain issues in the wind turbine industry look unlikely to improve, Siemens Energy's (ENR1n.DE) chief executive said on Monday, increasing its eagerness to take over its Siemens Gamesa unit and start a turnaround quickly.

"I don't believe that the supply chain environment will get easier," Christian Bruch told analysts on a conference call, adding that it is "even more important to push for operational excellence everywhere as fast as possible".

Regarding the turbine unit's struggling onshore business, Bruch said, "There is no reason why you cannot be successful in onshore business if you fix your operational issues."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.