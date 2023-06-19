With inflation risks high, ECB should err on the side of doing too much: Schnabel

The logo of the European Central Bank (ECB) is pictured outside its headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FRANKFURT, June 19 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation is at risk of overshooting recently lifted forecasts and the European Central Bank should err on the side of raising rates too much rather than too little, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Monday.

"We need to remain highly data-dependent and err on the side of doing too much rather than too little," Schnabel said in a speech just days after the ECB raised rates for the eighth straight meeting.

"Risks of both a de-anchoring of inflation expectations and weaker monetary policy transmission suggest that there is a limit to how long inflation can stay above our 2% target," she added.

