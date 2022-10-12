Workers at French Bugey nuclear plant resume strike over salaries - FNME union

Pylons of high-tension electricity power lines are seen near the Bugey Nuclear Power Plant after heavy snowfall in Saint -Vulbas, France, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A representative for France's FNME trade union said on Wednesday that workers at EDF's (EDF.PA) Bugey nuclear plant will resume their strike over salaries.

The official also told Reuters the union sent a message of support to striking workers at refineries and petrol depots owned by oil giants TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) and Exxon Mobil (XOM.N).

Reporting by Forrest Crellin, Writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten

