Workers at French Bugey nuclear plant resume strike over salaries - FNME union















PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A representative for France's FNME trade union said on Wednesday that workers at EDF's (EDF.PA) Bugey nuclear plant will resume their strike over salaries.

The official also told Reuters the union sent a message of support to striking workers at refineries and petrol depots owned by oil giants TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) and Exxon Mobil (XOM.N).

Reporting by Forrest Crellin, Writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten











