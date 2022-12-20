World Bank approves $610 mln in additional financing for Ukraine

International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The World Bank on Tuesday said it had approved an additional financing package totaling $610 million to address urgent relief and recovery needs in Ukraine as Russia's war continues.

The package includes an additional $500 million loan from the World Bank's International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, that is supported by a guarantee from Britain, and a new project to restore and improve access to health care and address war-related needs for health services, the bank said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Chris Reese

