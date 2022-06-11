Zelenskiy says Ukraine is 'definitely going to prevail in this war'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits a position of Ukrainian service members, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine June 5, 2022. Picture taken June 5, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that his country would "definitely prevail in this war that Russia has started".

Speaking from an undisclosed location in Kyiv, Zelenskiy told delegates at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore that his country was unable to export enough food because of a Russian blockade, and that the world would face "an acute and severe food crisis and famine."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gerry Doyle and Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.