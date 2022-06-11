1 minute read
Zelenskiy says Ukraine is 'definitely going to prevail in this war'
SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that his country would "definitely prevail in this war that Russia has started".
Speaking from an undisclosed location in Kyiv, Zelenskiy told delegates at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore that his country was unable to export enough food because of a Russian blockade, and that the world would face "an acute and severe food crisis and famine."
