Zendesk close to striking buyout deal with group - WSJ

June 23 (Reuters) - Software company Zendesk Inc (ZEN.N) is close to a deal with a group of buyout firms that includes Hellman & Friedman LLC and Permira, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal could be struck in the coming days assuming the talks don't fall apart, according to the report. (https://on.wsj.com/3HPcxRt)

Zendesk's shares rose 41.5% to $81.98 after the bell.

The company, which has been under pressure from activist investor Jana Partners, said earlier in June it would continue as an independent public company after completing a review of its business.

Zendesk, Hellman & Friedman did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment, while Permira declined to comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.