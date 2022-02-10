Zloty extends gains, other FX stable as markets eye U.S. inflation data

BUDAPEST, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty extended gains on Thursday while other CEE currencies were flat as investors awaited U.S. inflation data due later in the day for clues about the possible pace and timing of the Federal Reserve's expected policy tightening.

The Polish zloty added 0.2% and was trading at 4.4852 on Thursday, overtaking the Czech crown in gains posted so far this year on the back of central bank policy tightening.

The zloty firmed to its strongest in seven months on Wednesday on hawkish messages from central bank Governor Adam Glapinski after the National Bank of Poland raised its main interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.75%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"Compared to three months ago, NBP’s language sounds more committed hawkish, with no immediate caveats ... the FX market is now reassured by the unambiguous tightening bias, which supports the currency," Commerzbank wrote in a note.

However, some economists said U.S. inflation data pointing to the need for aggressive policy tightening could keep a lid on currency gains in central Europe.

The Hungarian forint was 0.05% softer on the day, trading at 353.10 to the euro, keeping near four-month highs supported by higher rates.

"The forint has been trading in the same tight range in the past two-three days, but today the U.S. inflation data could move it," an FX trader in Budapest said.

Investors were also awaiting the latest Hungarian CPI data to be published on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters expect headline inflation to remain unchanged at a 14-year-high of 7.4% for the third successive month.

Hungary's central bank left its one-week deposit rate NBHK unchanged at 4.3% on Thursday, helped by recent gains in the forint. The central bank uses the one-week deposit facility to tackle short-term market volatility.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown edged down 0.04% to 24.350 per euro while the Romanian leu slid 0.06%.

Stocks were mixed, with Warsaw (.WIG20) weakening 1.04% and Budapest (.BUX) easing 0.07%. Prague (.PX) added 0.18% while Bucharest (.BETI) was 0.5% higher.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiweicz in Warsaw; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.