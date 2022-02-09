Zloty extends rally after hawkish cenbank messages

BUDAPEST, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty extended its gains and firmed to a five-month high on Wednesday, boosted by hawkish messages from the central bank governor, while the Romanian leu was flat after the central bank delivered a higher-than-expected rate hike.

The Polish zloty firmed 0.72% on the day and was trading at 4.4992 per euro, outperforming CEE peers, a day after the central bank raised its main interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.75% as expected.

The currency was further strengthened by Governor Adam Glapinksi's comments on Wednesday that monetary policy tightening was necessary and that the bank will do everything to tame inflation and strengthen the zloty.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The Hungarian forint firmed 0.33% to 352.67 to the euro, trading at four-month highs it recently hit as it was also buoyed by higher central bank rates.

The National Bank of Hungary's decision to raise rates by a larger-than-expected 50 basis points last month was backed by all rate-setters, the bank said in the minutes of its Jan. 25 policy meeting published on Wednesday.

The Romanian leu edged up 0.01% to 4.9450 per euro after the central bank raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points, more than expected, as it was dialling up the pace of policy tightening to fight inflation.

The bank lifted it benchmark rate to 2.5% and raised lending facility rate to 3.50% from 3.00% and its deposit rate to 1.50% from 1.00%, and said it would retain firm control over market liquidity.

A Reuters poll of analysts expected a 25 basis-point hike, with some seeing a 50 basis point base rate increase.

"Recent developments have added to the arguments in favour of stepping up the pace of tightening. Inflation rose by more than expected in December," Capital Economics wrote in a note.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown edged down 0.09% to 24.310 per euro. The Czech central bank lifted interest rates to a 20-year high last week but signalled a likely end to sharp rate hikes.

Stocks in the region firmed, with Prague (.PX) leading gains as it added 1.09%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.