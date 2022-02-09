Zloty firms on hopes of hawkish cenbank signals

BUDAPEST, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty extended gains on Wednesday as markets anticipated the central bank governor to flag further policy tightening later in the day, while the Romanian leu traded flat ahead of an expected rate hike.

The Polish zloty firmed 0.42% to 4.5142 per euro, outperforming CEE peers, a day after the central bank raised its main interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.75% as expected.

"In the face of the highest inflation in years, the Council chose a decisive but gradual, rather than abrupt, tightening of monetary policy," PKO Bank said in a note.

Investors expect more hawkish statements from Polish Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski at his press conference at 1400 GMT on Wednesday.

The Romanian leu was flat at 4.9459 per euro ahead of a central bank meeting later in the day. Analysts polled by Reuters expect a 25 basis point hike to 2.25%, with some seeing a 50 basis point base rate increase.

The bank has favoured a gradual tightening approach in the face of uncertain inflationary factors, and its benchmark is now the lowest in the region.

"In light of aggressive tightening in both Poland and the Czech Republic, we think a 50bp hike is more likely," ING said in a note.

"Were the National Bank of Romania to stick to a 25bp increment, and also just increase the Lombard rate to 3.25%, the leu could start to come under a little pressure."

Elsewhere, the Czech crown edged down 0.09% to 24.309 per euro.

The Czech Finance Ministry will offer bonds at a regular auction on Wednesday. Yields have eased since the central bank lifted interest rates to a 20-year high last week but signalled a likely end to sharp rate hikes.

The Hungarian forint firmed 0.16% to 353.25 to the euro.

Stocks in the region firmed, with Prague (.PX) leading gains as it added 0.71%.

Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

