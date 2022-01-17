Zloty hits 4-month high as FX keep up gains

PRAGUE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty led central Europe higher on Monday, rising to a four-month peak versus the euro as the region kept up early-year gains amid expectations interest rates would continue to increase to counter surging inflation.

Consumer inflation has jumped since last year to hit multi-year or even multi-decade highs in central Europe, with firms facing rising costs. Czech data on Monday showed producer prices in 2021 rose at their fastest pace since 1995.

Last week, Hungarian inflation data showed the headline rate stuck at 14-year-highs of 7.4% year-on-year to end 2021. On Monday, markets were also expecting core inflation data in Poland that was expected to be at the highest in 20 years.

The zloty had risen 0.4% to 4.518 to the euro by 1022 GMT.

A slight easing of the dollar versus the euro, central Europe's main reference currency, gave a boost to currencies as risk sentiment was stronger. Central European stock markets mostly rose, with Budapest (.BUX) gaining 0.6%.

Hungary's forint, a top global performer this year with gains already of almost 4%, regained some ground after dropping due to profit-taking at the end of last week. It rose 0.3% to 355.21 to the euro on Monday.

The Hungarian central bank meets next week and is expected to continue raising its base rate, although it has paused in lifting its one-week deposit rate so far in January, ending a sequence of hikes as the forint has been strong.

"With this rate at 4% and core inflation at 6.4%, the real-carry on the HUF remains well negative," Commerzbank said.

Elsewhere, the Romanian leu was steady. The Czech crown gained 0.3% with the rest of the region, but remained just off a more than 10-year high hit last week.

Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

