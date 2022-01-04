Zloty stable as investors hold their breath ahead of expected rate hike

BUDAPEST, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty was little changed on Tuesday as investors were looking ahead to a central bank rate meeting later in the day where another rate hike is expected amid rising inflation.

The zloty edged 0.01% lower to 4.5750 to the euro ahead of the meeting of the National Bank of Poland (NBP) where a Reuters poll of analysts expects a 50-basis-point increase in the benchmark rate to 2.25%.

"December's flash CPI will be released on Friday, but the current track record of readings regularly surprised upwards," Alior Bank wrote, adding December PMI data showing a strong economic recovery and an increase in gas and electricity prices underlined inflationary pressures.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"The impact of monetary policy tightening on the zloty is still very moderate - in December the zloty only slowed down its sell-off."

Inflation in Poland rose to 7.8% year-on-year in November, a two-decade high.

"We expect the NBP to increase its policy rate by 75bp to 2.50%. This said, as the NBP has surprised us various times in the past," Deutsche Bank wrote in a note.

Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint and the Czech crown added to their gains from the previous session, helped by higher central bank interest rates.

The forint gained 0.46% and was trading at 365.32 per euro.

"It's a correction after the weakness in the end-of-the year illiquid trade, but I am wondering how long the forint can go against rising U.S. Treasury yields which usually hurt CEE currencies," an FX trader in Budapest said.

Hungarian government bond yields on the long end of the curve rose 10-15 basis points on Tuesday, two FI traders in Budapest said, as they were tracking a rise in core market yields.

The yield on the 10-year bond was about 4.61%.

"The fact that the central bank stopped buying bonds also shows in the yields," one trader said.

The bank announced at its Dec. 14 meeting that it was ending its quantitative easing program.

Most stocks extended their gains, with Prague (.PX) adding 0.8% while Budapest (.BUX) was 0.39% up. Bucharest (.BETI) added 0.48% while Warsaw (.WIG20) slid 0.21%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.