Zurich Insurance Group to redeem 450 mln pounds of subordinated debt

The logo of Zurich Insurance is seen at a former office building in Zurich, Switzerland November 11, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN.S) said on Monday that it intends to exercise its option to redeem 450 million pounds ($515.93 million) of subordinated debt.

The 6.625% Undated Subordinated Notes, issued in 2003, are expected to be redeemed on Oct. 2 at par plus accrued interest.

($1 = 0.8722 pounds)

