Ferrari, Enel X plan solar plant near Fiorano test track

ROME, May 2 (Reuters) - Italian sports car maker Ferrari (RACE.MI) said it has signed a deal with Enel's (ENEI.MI) Enel X to build a 1 megawatt peak (MWp) solar energy plant next to its Fiorano test track in order to offer green energy to the local community.

The so-called Ferrari Energy Community should be completed by December and is expected to have an annual average production capacity of about 1,500 megawatt hours (MWh).

Local citizens, institutions, commercial activities and factories will also be allowed to link up to the solar plant, Ferrari said on Tuesday.

Ferrari, famous for its prancing horse logo, aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 and is planning to unveil its first fully-electric car in 2025.

Its CEO Benedetto Vigna said the solar plant project "can accelerate the process of decarbonisation while reducing the cost of energy for citizens and businesses".

