BlackRock CEO Fink says clients must decide how to navigate energy transition

People are seen in front of a showroom that hosts BlackRock in Davos, Switzerland Januar 22, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

May 25 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief Executive Laurence Fink on Wednesday said clients must decide for themselves how to navigate the energy transition.

Speaking at the company's annual shareholder meeting, which was webcast, Fink reiterated that the largest asset manager does not restrict investments in energy companies and said it is working to expand options for clients to cast proxy votes directly.

Reporting by Ross Kerber

