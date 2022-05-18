Cisco misses quarterly revenue estimates

The Cisco Systems logo is seen as part of a display at the Microsoft Ignite technology conference in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

May 18 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) missed estimates for third-quarter sales on Wednesday, hurt by COVID lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine.

Revenue was flat year-over-year at $12.8 billion in the quarter ended April 30, missing analysts' estimate of $13.34 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reporting by Yuvraj Malik and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

