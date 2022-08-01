France's Bonduelle misses full-year revenue growth target

An employee checks cans of sweetcorn in the packaging chain at French food group Bonduelle's plant in Borderes-et-Lamensas, Southwestern France, March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Aug 1 (Reuters) - French plant-based food company Bonduelle (BOND.PA) on Monday missed its target for annual revenue growth as income from its ready-to-eat business in the Americas declined significantly.

The group, which provides canned, frozen and fresh processed vegetables, as well as ready-to-eat dishes, reported sales of 2.89 billion euros ($2.97 billion) for its financial year that ended on June 30, up 1.8% on a like-for-like basis but below its own target of 3%.

Bonduelle had said in July it expected annual growth in revenue to be below the previously announced guidance, citing a wave of inflation affecting all cost components and a more difficult than expected recovery of its fresh business in North America.

($1 = 0.9741 euros)

Reporting by Diana Mandiá; Editing by Susan Fenton

