France's Bonduelle misses full-year revenue growth target
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Aug 1 (Reuters) - French plant-based food company Bonduelle (BOND.PA) on Monday missed its target for annual revenue growth as income from its ready-to-eat business in the Americas declined significantly.
The group, which provides canned, frozen and fresh processed vegetables, as well as ready-to-eat dishes, reported sales of 2.89 billion euros ($2.97 billion) for its financial year that ended on June 30, up 1.8% on a like-for-like basis but below its own target of 3%.
Bonduelle had said in July it expected annual growth in revenue to be below the previously announced guidance, citing a wave of inflation affecting all cost components and a more difficult than expected recovery of its fresh business in North America.
($1 = 0.9741 euros)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.