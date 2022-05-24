Israel's First International Bank Q1 profit up, pays dividend
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
JERUSALEM, May 24 (Reuters) - First International Bank of Israel (FIBI)
First-quarter net profit was 322 million shekels ($96 million), up from 304 million shekels a year earlier. The bank's board approved a dividend distribution of 160 million shekels.
FIBI said it had no credit loss expense for the quarter, after a credit loss income of 9 million shekels last year.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
The total value of problem loans dropped 22% from the same period last year and was down 12.4% from the end of 2021, it said.
Net interest income rose 11% to 744 million shekels.
CEO Smadar Barber-Tsadik said the quarterly results showed "continued growth in the current core operations of the bank across the various fields of activity."
"We achieved all this while maintaining a high level of capital adequacy enabling growth, as well as financial stability and asset quality," she said.
The bank's Tier 1 capital ratio fell to 10.79% from 11.46% at the end of 2020.
($1 = 3.3451 shekels)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.