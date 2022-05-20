Russian government says no dividend for Sberbank on 2021 results

The logo is on display in an office of Sberbank in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 19, 2022. REUTERS/REUTERS PHOTOGRAPHER

May 20 (Reuters) - The Russian government has instructed the finance ministry not to pay a dividend on 2021 results for common and preferred shares of Sberbank (SBER.MM), the country's largest lender, according to a government order published on Friday.

It said the measures are aimed at providing stable lending to corporate clients and financial organisations.

